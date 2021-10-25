KMCH opens 750-bed Medical College General Hospital

Coimbatore

25 October 2021 00:11 IST

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) on Sunday opened a 750-bed facility which has been named ‘KMCH Medical College General Hospital’, located adjacent to the main campus on Avinashi Road, Coimbatore.

Thel Hospital will function as a stand-alone hospital, apart from the existing KMCH Main Centre, said a release.

Chairman and Managing Director of KMCH Nalla G. Palaniswami inaugurated the hospital.

The release said KMCH had established a medical college in the name of ‘KMCH Institute of Health Sciences and Research’ in 2019. Affiliated to Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, the college has the capacity to accommodate 150 students a year. The 750-bed hospital has been inaugurated on the campus of the medical college.

The infrastructure facilities include 750 general beds, 50 ICU beds, 30 emergency beds, 11 operation theatres and medical equipment such as CT scan, MRI, catheterisation laboratory, ultra sound scan and digital X-ray.

The hospital will offer round-the-clock healthcare services and it has a separate entrance accessible from Avanashi Road, said the release.