KMCH introduces cryoablation for cancer treatment 

May 10, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) has started cryoablation, a minimally invasive procedure which uses extreme cold to treat cancer.

The procedure involves placing a thin needle called a ‘cryoprobe’ with ultrasound or CT scan guidance into the cancer and destroying the tissue by freezing it. The equipment introduced by KMCH uses liquid nitrogen in a closed loop system to freeze tumour cells with the cryoprobe. The Hospital claimed that cryoablation shows excellent promise in the treatment of early breast cancer. Generally done under local anaesthesia, the procedure is relatively pain-free and does not require a stay in the hospital. It can be performed under light sedation with a shortened hospital stay to treat other types of cancer, it said. Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, launched a cryoablation equipment developed by Israel firm IceCure at KMCH on Tuesday in the presence of chairman and managing director Nalla G. Palaniswami, executive director Arun Palaniswami, Chief of Radiation Oncology R. Subramaniam, Chief of Radiology Services Mathew Cherian and Consultant Medical Oncologist Bharath Rangarajan. Rupa Renganathan, lead consultant of breast imaging, will use the equipment exclusively to treat early breast cancer. K. Venkatesh and R. Sreman Rajasekaran, lead consultants in abdominal and onco-imaging and interventions, will use this technology to treat cancer in other body parts.

