KMCH donates ₹2.11 crore to Jharkhand Governor

July 13, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) presented a cheque for ₹2.11 crore to Governor of Jharkhand C.P. Radhakrishnan at a function held here recently.

Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami, Chairman and Managing Director of KMCH, said that in 2021, the hospital donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund towards corona virus relief in addition to protective wear and 2,000 litres of liquid sanitiser worth ₹ 10 lakh for the benefit of conservancy workers. It is organising “Kovai Marathon” for the past 25 years to spread awareness on cancer and other critical illnesses. KMCH has, so far, spent ₹ 16.21 crore for various social welfare measure initiatives as part of its CSR actitivites, he said.

State President of BJP K. Annamalai was also present at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.