KMCH conducts signature campaign for breast cancer awareness in Coimbatore

October 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Hundreds of people including survivors of breast cancer, doctors, students, hospital staff and members of the public took part in the breast cancer awareness signature campaign organised by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) at Race Course in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the campaign in the presence of Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Bhavaneeswari, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore north) G. Chandeesh, Deputy Mayor of Coimbatore Corporation R. Vetriselvan, KMCH vice-chairman Thavamani Devi Palaniswami, KMCH executive director Arun N. Palaniswami and KMCH Breast Center lead consultant R. Rupa.

The event was conducted as part of observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thomas Park and the Media Tower at Race Course were lit in pink for the event on Sunday evening. Participants wore pink dresses to support the awareness campaign.