HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMCH conducts signature campaign for breast cancer awareness in Coimbatore

October 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (fourth right) inaugurating breast cancer awareness signature campaign organised by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital at Race Course in Coimbatore on Sunday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (fourth right) inaugurating breast cancer awareness signature campaign organised by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital at Race Course in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of people including survivors of breast cancer, doctors, students, hospital staff and members of the public took part in the breast cancer awareness signature campaign organised by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) at Race Course in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the campaign in the presence of Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Bhavaneeswari, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore north) G. Chandeesh, Deputy Mayor of Coimbatore Corporation R. Vetriselvan, KMCH vice-chairman Thavamani Devi Palaniswami, KMCH executive director Arun N. Palaniswami and KMCH Breast Center lead consultant R. Rupa.

The event was conducted as part of observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thomas Park and the Media Tower at Race Course were lit in pink for the event on Sunday evening. Participants wore pink dresses to support the awareness campaign.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / cancer / disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.