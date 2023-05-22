ADVERTISEMENT

K.M. Sarayu takes charge as Krishnagiri Collector

May 22, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

K.M. Sarayu | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.M. Sarayu took charge as the new Collector of Krishnagiri here on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Sarayu said she would focus on the district’s strengths and equally channel her priorities on education, health, village development, especially that of hill hamlets and fulfilling of the basic needs of those people.

She also underlined that she would ensure that the government’s schemes reached the beneficiaries and facilitate efficient coordination between departments.

Ms.Sarayu, a 2015 civil servant, is a B.Tech graduate in Civil Engineering, with a Masters in Public Management. She was earlier posted as the Executive Director, Guidance Bureau, Chennai, and was most recently the Joint Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Federation. Ms. Sarayu said she was briefed by the outgoing Collector Deepak Jacob, who incidentally was her senior in college in Kerala.

