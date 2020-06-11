COIMBATORE

11 June 2020 20:34 IST

Kits to be distributed

Ekki Pumps is distributing PPE kits to plumbers, mechanics, and pump installing personnel across the country.

According to a press release from the company, it plans to distribute over 50,000 kits, partnering with its 500 dealer network. Called “Battle Covid”, the project is rolled out initially in seven States - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The kit will include three ply masks and sanitisers.

Kanishka Arumugam, co-chief executive of Ekki, said about ₹10 lakh worth PPE kits have been distributed, so far, as part of the CSR activities of the company. The response has been encouraging. The aim is to make the plumbers, mechanics, and other field personnel remember that they will have to use masks and sanitisers whenever they are at a location where physical distancing is not possible.

Relief materials

Community Awareness Research Education Trust (CARE T) has provided relief materials to 1,500 families of garment and textile worker.

The package included grocery, vegetables, and toiletries. Further, it distributed masks to 40,000 people and sanitary pads to women. The masks and sanitary pads were made by the workers and this generated jobs for the workers during the lockdown.

New product

Elgi Equipments has launched LD series of lubricated, direct drive reciprocating air compressors. These will be mainly for automobile, general engineering, textiles, plastics, rubber and wood working industries, according to a press release.