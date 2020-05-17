Kite flying: Tangedco warns of action against those who damage power lines

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will consider taking action against those who damage electricity infrastructure by flying kites during lockdown period.

On Sunday, Tangedco personnel had to take a risk and remove the kite threads at RS Puram sub-station.

“We have issued several awareness messages and urged the public to take care so that kites or threads attached to the kites do not get entangled in electricity lines. It leads to power disruptions. If there are complaints of power cuts, our personnel have to check every line and EB post and see where there are threads or kites, remove them and restore supply,” a senior Tangedco official said.

The city had three breakdowns on Saturday only because of kites. If the kites or threads are just left to hang on the power lines, it damages the lines or flies away and gets entangled in electricity lines elsewhere, the official said.

“It is a risky job for the personnel to go up on towers and remove the kites or threads at sub-stations,” the official added.

Since the Tangedco has issued several appeals to the public to be careful while flying kites and the number of breakdowns due to it are still increasing, the Corporation will consider taking action against those who damage power lines and infrastructure by flying kites, the official said.