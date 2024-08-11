ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchipalayam residents urge Salem Corporation to lay damaged roads

Published - August 11, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Due to rain for the past three days in Salem city, residents of Kitchipalayam struggled to travel in their locality as roads dug for UGD works were not re-laid. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Residents of Kitchipalayam have urged Salem Corporation to re-lay roads that were damaged due to underground drainage (UGD) works.

A few months ago, Salem Corporation dug the roads in the Kitchipalayam locality for the UGD works and after completion, the pits were closed by mud. During rain, the pits were filled with water and motorists found the roads risky.

Poomozhi, a resident of Karuvadu Palam, said the UGD works started on various roads, including from Kitchipalayam police station to National School Road and from Kitchipalayam to Karuvadu Palam Road, three months ago. After the works, the pits were not closed properly. Many two-wheelers got stuck in these pits and many motorists fell down and sustained injuries. The residents of the locality were mostly casual workers and those in economically weaker families. Heavy rain for the last three days in Salem city made the roads worse. So, the civic body should re-lay the roads at the earliest, he said.

Salem Corporation officials said that the UGD works were over and the road laying works would start on Monday and would be completed in 12 days.

