Kitchens cater to COVID-19 patients in home quarantine

25 April 2021 00:07 IST

COIMBATORE

Some of the eateries in Coimbatore have started offering food packages to COVID-19 patients who are in home quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

Harsh Lalka of Healthy Treats (9944520883), who has a kitchen at KK Pudur, says he started supplying to a few people in Saibaba Colony about 10 days ago and catered to 21 people on Saturday. They were all in nearby places such as RS Puram or Saibaba Colony. He offers a package of breakfast, lunch, and dinner to be delivered at the doorstep of the customer, with breakfast coming free of cost. "There are many people aged above 60 or 65, who do not have friends or family members nearby, and cannot arrange for transport facilities. They need food for nearly 14 days. This service is mainly for the elderly and those who are unable to cook but are on home quarantine. Those who need the service should send the COVID-19 test report by WhatsApp," he says.

According to Deva Govindarajulu of Tree Cafe (9047657700), he supplied food to about 35 families on Saturday. He offers a package of breakfast, lunch and dinner. While the service is available in the core city at a cost, he is yet to extend to places such as Podanur or Kuniamuthur. "We verify if the house has been made into a containment area and has the sticker before confirming the order," he says. Some of the hotels in the city are also talking to food delivery apps to launch similar service.

"The delivery personnel should be trained so that they are careful while supplying the food and do not get in contact with the COVID-19 affected person," says a hotelier here.