Kishore K. Swamy booked for his tweet on Coimbatore car blast

The cybercrime police have registered a case against social media commentator Kishore K. Swamy for a tweet on the last rites of Jameesha Mubin who was killed in a car explosion in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu here on October 23.

According to the cybercrime police, they came across a tweet from the handle of Mr. Swamy dated October 25, which was found to be “highly objectionable, dangerous, hateful and disturbing the peace between two sects”, while monitoring social media for hateful posts and contents related to the car blast.

Police sources said the tweet, which was later removed, mentioned the last rites of Mubin, stating that the jamaats denied permission for the burial. It also referred to Mubin as inexperienced in setting explosives, said police sources.

Mr. Swamy was booked for offence under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by cybercrime sub-inspector H. Muthu.