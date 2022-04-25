Kisan mela at Gobichettipalayam KVK today

As part of national campaign under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of Independence Day, ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) MYRADA, Erode, is conducting Kisan mela on its premises in Gobichettipalayam on April 26.

In a release, P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, said the mela was conducted across the country on Tuesday during which farmers would interact with scientists on various topics. Also, an exhibition on recent agricultural technologies and animal health camps would be held. Innovative farmers would be honoured on the occasion. The mela is jointly organised with the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering and Animal Husbandry, and 250 farmers from the district are expected to participate.