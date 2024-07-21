ADVERTISEMENT

King cobra captured near Coimbatore; released into wild

Published - July 21, 2024 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The king cobra rescued near Sirumugai in Coimbatore on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Snake rescuers captured a king cobra from the outskirts of a forest near Sirumugai in Coimbatore on Sunday.

For several days, villagers had observed the king cobra near a pond at Palapatti, close to the Sirumugai forest boundary. The snake had been moving between the forest and the village.

Upon being alerted by the villagers, the Forest Department enlisted the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to capture the snake.

The NGO team successfully captured the king cobra on Sunday and released it into its natural habitat within a dense forest area of the Sirumugai forest range.

Sirumugai Forest Range Officer K. Manoj reported that the snake was a female, approximately three years old, and measured 3.8 metres in length.

