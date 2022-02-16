Kindergarten classes resume in Erode

Government schools in Erode resumed kindergarten classes after two years on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Government schools in the district resumed kindergarten classes on Wednesday.

Of the total 101 government, private and play schools in the district, only government schools commenced classes.

Children were welcomed with sweets, balloons and smiley badges and teachers engaged them with fun activities, stories and rhymes on the first day. Since children have to adapt to the school environment, learning would be fun-based in the coming days, teachers said . Also, children had remained indoors for over one year and hence, playing would be given priority, they added.

Earlier, children were allowed inside the classroom after thermal scanning and they were requested to wear masks on the school premises. However, the play schools in the district have decided to resume classes from the next academic year.

In Salem, apart from government schools, many private schools also resumed kindergarten classes.