Kinathukadavu residents seek better drains in area

Residents of Vadapudur in Kinathukadavu have urged the district administration to improve the stormwater drain system in the area.

Submitting a petiton to Collector G.S. Sameeran during the weekly grievance redressal meeting, the residents that during heavy rain the wastewater from the households mix with the stormwater. ”

A petition was also submitted during the gram sabha meeting held recently. Yet, so far, no action has been taken, the residents claimed.

Mass contact programme

The district administration announced that a mass contact programme will be held at Sokkanur Panchayat in Kinathukadavu on December 14. Pollachi Sub Collector S. Priyanka will receiv e the petitions from the public at the Sokkanur village administration office on Tuesday from 10.30 am, according to a release.

