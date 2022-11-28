Kinathukadavu residents seek better drains in area

November 28, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Vadapudur in Kinathukadavu petition Collector G.S Sameeran on Monday to improve the stormwater drain system in the area. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Residents of Vadapudur in Kinathukadavu have urged the district administration to improve the stormwater drain system in the area.

Submitting a petiton to Collector G.S. Sameeran during the weekly grievance redressal meeting, the residents that during heavy rain the wastewater from the households mix with the stormwater. ”

A petition was also submitted during the gram sabha meeting held recently. Yet, so far, no action has been taken, the residents claimed.

Mass contact programme

The district administration announced that a mass contact programme will be held at Sokkanur Panchayat in Kinathukadavu on December 14. Pollachi Sub Collector S. Priyanka will receiv e the petitions from the public at the Sokkanur village administration office on Tuesday from 10.30 am, according to a release.

