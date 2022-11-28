  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Cameroon 3-3 Serbia LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Choupo-Moting scores Cameroon’s equaliser

Kinathukadavu residents seek better drains in area

November 28, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Vadapudur in Kinathukadavu petition Collector G.S Sameeran on Monday to improve the stormwater drain system in the area.

Residents of Vadapudur in Kinathukadavu petition Collector G.S Sameeran on Monday to improve the stormwater drain system in the area. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Residents of Vadapudur in Kinathukadavu have urged the district administration to improve the stormwater drain system in the area.

Submitting a petiton to Collector G.S. Sameeran during the weekly grievance redressal meeting, the residents that during heavy rain the wastewater from the households mix with the stormwater. ”

A petition was also submitted during the gram sabha meeting held recently. Yet, so far, no action has been taken, the residents claimed.

Mass contact programme

The district administration announced that a mass contact programme will be held at Sokkanur Panchayat in Kinathukadavu on December 14. Pollachi Sub Collector S. Priyanka will receiv e the petitions from the public at the Sokkanur village administration office on Tuesday from 10.30 am, according to a release.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.