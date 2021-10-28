Kinathukadavu railway station master redeployed

Coimbatore

28 October 2021 22:42 IST

Following the lack of passenger train services via Kinathukadavu railway station in Coimbatore district for nearly 19 months, the Southern Railway has recently redeployed its station master to Pollachi railway station.

Sources in Southern Railway told The Hindu on Thursday that the media reports claiming that the Kinathukadavu railway station has been closed were false and that the redeployment is only a routine procedure.

The railway station, which remained as one of the main stoppages for several passenger trains till March 2020 prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, has been seeing only the stoppage of goods train services since the passenger train services were yet to be resumed. Kinathukadavu station has currently a full-time pointsman and the station master will occasionally visit the station to oversee the stoppages of goods trains, according to the sources.

Both Kinathukadavu and Pollachi railway stations fall under the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway. Sources added that the passenger train services via Kinathukadavu will be resumed soon as all the trains are being reintroduced following the relaxations in the lockdown.