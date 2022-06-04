Kin stage protest after man ends life in Salem

June 04, 2022 19:05 IST

A 31-year-old cashier of a dhaba committed suicide after the restaurant owners asked for money which he swindled.

According to the police, R Manikandan residing at Hasthampatti, worked in a dhaba at Seeragapadi as cashier. He has been stealing money from the restaurant for the past two years. Recently on coming to know about this, the dhaba owners Balaji, Suresh, Ashok inquired with him and asked him to repay the money he looted and warned of filing a police complaint against him.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Manikandan committed suicide by hanging in his home.

On Saturday afternoon, his relatives staged a road roko before Salem Collectorate and demanded action against the dhaba owners and to register a case against them under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and for abetting suicide. The Salem Town police talked with them and assured them to look into their demands. Based on their assurance, they withdrew their protest.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050