Kin of patient alleges negligence against doctors at Salem GH

January 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India cadre staging a protest outside the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Wednesday demanding action against doctors.

Communist Party of India cadre staging a protest outside the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Wednesday demanding action against doctors. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Kin of a 29-year-old pregnant woman has claimed that wrong diagnosis by doctors at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has resulted in her losing vision in one eye. Protesting against this, cadre of Communist Party of India along with villagers and relatives picketed the hospital and staged a road roko here on Wednesday.

They said that M. Sathya Chinnanur village in Nangavalli Union was admitted to the hospital on October 31, 2022, and she delivered a baby boy on November 4. On November 10, she was given an energy booster injection after which her right eye was swollen. The issue was reported to the doctor after which she started to lose her vision. “Though her parents demanded her discharge, the hospital administration failed”, they claimed. They said that on November 12, a team of doctors examined her and told her parents that she lost her vision. Later, she was discharged and got admitted to a private hospital on the city outskirts where surgery was performed and the eye was removed. Hence, action should be taken against the doctors who treated her.

When they forcefully attempted to enter the hospital premises, police personnel prevented them leading to commotion. The cadre staged a road roko and senior police officials held talks with them. Later, the protest was withdrawn.

