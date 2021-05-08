Kin of patient allege hospital in Salem asked them to procure ventilator

The kin of a patient who was admitted with COVID-19 to a private hospital in Salem have alleged that the hospital asked them to get a ventilator to provide further treatment to him.

A 40-year-old man, working as marketing executive, from the outskirts of Salem was admitted to a private hospital at Kondalampatti in early May. He was symptomatic and suffering from co-morbid conditions.

His health condition deteriorated a couple of days after admission and he required ventilator support. The hospital, which was running short of beds, had asked his relatives to get a ventilator for further treatment, sources close to the patient alleged. As per the State government’s portal on beds, the hospital has allotted 37 beds for COVID-19 treatment, including two ICU beds.

The attenders of the patient were unaware that it would not be possible to get ventilators in the open market though they were ready to bear the cost. They tried through their contacts, but unable to get the ventilator. Later, with help from their contacts, they shifted him to another hospital. Senior health officials said action would be taken against the hospital once they received a complaint from the patient or his relatives.