Kin of deceased stage road roko in Salem

Tension prevailed near the Collectorate on Tuesday when relatives of a woman, who delivered a male child on May 24, died on Monday night.

Alleging negligence on the part of the hosptial administration for not providing proper treatment when the condition of the deceased R. Kalaikvani of Dasanaickenpatti became weak, the relatives demanded action against the doctor.

They also demanded ₹25 lakh compensation for the victim’s family and record the postmortem. The Town police held discussion with the relatives and promised to look into the demands. The protest was later withdrawn.