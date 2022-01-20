Kin of boys who drowned seek financial assistance

Tiruppur

20 January 2022 18:43 IST

The parents and relatives of the six boys, who died by drowning in River Amaravathi in Dharapuram, petitioned Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth on Thursday seeking financial assistance.

On Monday, M. Amirtha Krishnan (18), R. Sridhar (17), R. Ranjith (20), T. Yuvan (19), T. Mohan (17) and M. Chakkaravarman (18) from the Annamalai Garden locality in Iduvai near Tiruppur, drowned in River Amaravathi while taking a dip. They were part of a pilgrimage to the Muniyappan temple in Mambarai near Oddanchatram in Dindigul district, in which around 30 residents of the locality participated.

Rani, mother of Yuvan and Mohan, addressed her petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in which she requested financial assistance through the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. “We do not have other children. Our future has become uncertain,” she wrote.

President of Iduvai village panchayat K. Ganesan, who accompanied the kin of the deceased and submitted the petition to the Collector, said the district administration must take steps to prevent similar deaths due to drowning in River Amaravathi in the future by erecting fences and placing warning boards at the spot in Dharapuram.