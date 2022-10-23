Kin cremate body of Salem farmer within hours of death, police suspect murder

Kin claimed that he died of cardiac arrest and, as per their custom, if a person died on a Saturday, they would not take the body to the house but would cremate it immediately

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 23, 2022 17:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old man who took cattle for grazing near a forest died on Saturday evening, and his relatives cremated the body within a few hours.

The incident sparked rumours that he was shot dead accidentally by people who went hunting in the forest.

According to the police, Perumal (60), a farmer of Periyakuttimaduvu near Vazhapadi, took cattle for grazing to a nearby forest on Saturday. In the evening, around 4 p.m., he was found dead, and his family members cremated the body within a few hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, rumours spread that Perumal was shot dead accidentally by people who went hunting. On information, Vazhapadi police went to the village and found the body of the deceased was cremated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

While the police inquired with the family members of the deceased, they claimed that he died of cardiac arrest and, as per their custom, if a person died on a Saturday, they would not take the body to the house but would cremate it immediately. The Vazhapadi police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Salem

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app