Kin blame police for tribal man’s suicide, refuse to accept body

The relatives of a 22-year-old tribal man, who is alleged to have committed suicide after being called for questioning by police, refused to accept his body on Sunday.

The relatives of M. Prakash, a resident of an adivasi village in Devarshola police station limits, who was called for questioning by a policeman a few days ago in connection with a minor theft in the area, demanded action against the police personnel whom they claim were responsible for Prakash’s suicide. It has been alleged that while being taken for questioning, Prakash jumped off the motorcycle and hid in a thicket.

His body was discovered on Friday, in a shed. He had reportedly consumed poison, and his body was taken to the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam.

On Sunday, the relatives of Prakash refused to accept the body when it was brought to his village, and demanded action against the police personnel responsible for forcing him to commit suicide. They also demanded compensation from the government and a government job for Prakash’s sister.

After the intervention of the officials of Revenue Department in Gudalur, who are investigating the incident, the family members accepted the body and dispersed.

[Assistance for overcoming suicidal tendencies is available on State Helpline 104.]