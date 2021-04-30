Kin allege oxygen shortage led to death of two COVID-19 patients

SALEM

30 April 2021 23:51 IST

Kin of two COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at a private hospital protested and charged that the deaths occurred due to shortage in supply of medical oxygen. However, health department denied the charges and said that patients died due to ill-health condition.

A 41-year-old man from Alagapuram and another man aged 42 from M. Kollapatti who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 disease died at a private hospital here. The patients reportedly died in a gap of about two hours during early of Friday and the kin protested outside the hospital and alleged that the patients died due to shortage of medical oxygen.

Based on complaint, health department conducted an inquiry at the hospital.

Mallarvizhi Vallal, Joint Director of Health Services said, “a team of doctors was sent to the hospital for inquiry. There was no shortage of medical oxygen at the hospital. Though supply of liquid oxygen faced delays, the hospital had sufficient stock of oxygen in cylinders. The patients’ were admitted in severe condition and had lung infection. Hence, they died without responding to treatment.”