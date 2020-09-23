Kin allege negligence caused Tiruppur woman’s death

A day after two COVID-19 patients died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur allegedly due to power disruption at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), kin of a woman from Tiruppur alleged on Wednesday that she too could have had died following the power cut.

A petition submitted by the relatives of Anuradha (45), a resident of Mummoorthy Nagar in Tiruppur, at the District Collector’s office on Wednesday, alleged that the woman died in the ICU, a few hours after the power supply was restored. Power supply was reportedly disrupted for about 40 minutes from 11 a.m. after a wire was cut by mistake during construction work at the medical college hospital.

Anuradha was admitted to the hospital on September 16 and was later shifted to the ICU on Monday. Relatives alleged that power disruption could be the reason behind Anuradha’s death. “As the death occurred a few hours after the power disruption, we suspect negligence,” said Krishna Kumar, a relative of Anuradha.

Following the incident on Tuesday, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and the hospital administration had claimed that the two COVID-19 patients had died of severe conditions of the disease and not due to power disruption as all the 147 oxygen lines had power back up.

Hospital dean Valli Sathyamoorthy told The Hindu that Anuradha was admitted to the hospital with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and she was not in the ICU for COVID-19 patients. “She was undergoing treatment in a separate ICU where patients with SARI are treated. Her lungs were damaged and she died around 5.40 p.m. As we said earlier, power disruption did not interrupt oxygen lines,” she reiterated.