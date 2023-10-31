Killer of adult elephant in Jawalagiri range in Hosur was a repeat offender; shot dead an elephant in 2020

October 31, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HOSUR

A 43-year-old farmer was arrested for killing a male elephant here in Jawalagiri forest range on Tuesday. The accused Muthu Malleswaran of Sennamalam village near the reserve forest was a repeat offender, who had earlier shot dead an elephant in 2020 and was arrested in that case, said an official source.

On Sunday, a forest patrol found the carcass of a male elephant in the forest range. The autopsy on the tusker on Monday revealed the elephant was hit by a bullet in its skull.

Following this, teams were formed to investigate the incident. Muthu Malleswaran was secured on Monday for inquiry. On Tuesday, he was arrested.

According to the source, in 2020, Muthu Malleswaran had shot dead a six-year-old elephant, whose carcass was found near the forest range in Sennamalam village in an elephant trench. The autopsy at that time had revealed three to four metal pellets in the elephant’s skull

Since 2012, an estimated eight elephants were shot dead, with two of them shot dead by the same accused within a gap of three years as in this case.

The man had been granted bail by the high court for the earlier killing of the elephant, says a Forest Department source.

