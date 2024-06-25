GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kidneys of brain-dead accident victim harvested in Tiruppur GH, sent to private hospitals in Coimbatore and Salem

Published - June 25, 2024 06:44 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A pair of kidneys was harvested from an accident-victim, a woman who had been declared brain-dead, at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, on Monday.

Pushpalatha (50) of Parapalayam had succumbed to head injuries at the hospital two days after she had met with an accident along Mangalam Road. After the family members came forward to donate her organs, a medical team harvested the kidneys that were sent to two private hospitals: one in Coimbatore and the other in Salem. The hospital authorities, in keeping with the guidelines of the State government, paid respects, before the body was shifted for last rites.

