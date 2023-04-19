Kidnapped boy rescued, woman held in Salem

April 19, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

A two-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Vazhapadi was rescued in the city while the police arrested the accused, a woman, here on Wednesday.

S. Kavin of Seshanchavadi was playing outside his house in the morning and went missing. Search by his parents failed to locate him and the boy’s father Senthilkumar lodged a complaint with Vazhapadi police. Inquiry revealed that a woman, Palaniammal, 30, in the area was asking the people whether any couple is willing to give their child for adoption. The police tracked her mobile phone signal on the Five Road area in the city and nabbed her from a house. The boy was also rescued.

Inquiries revealed that her divorce case is pending in the court and recently she had developed a relationship with a man. Since he was demanding money from her, she kidnapped the child to sell and get money. Inquiry is on to ascertain whether her claims are true.

