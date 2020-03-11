Kidnap of couple: case registered

The Salem district police arrested 18 persons for attempting to kidnap a couple on Monday. The police said P.Selvan and J.Elamathi, working in a private firm near Bhavani, were in a relationship. Selvan was a member of Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam.
On Monday, the couple got married at Periyar Padipakam here. Elamathi was from an upper caste family and her family opposed the marriage.
On Monday night, a gang attacked Eswaran, a functionary of DVK who solemnised the marriage, and kidnapped him. The gang also traced the couple and kidnapped them in separate cars.
The police said Eswaran and Selvan escaped from the gang and filed a complaint with the Kolathur police. The police arrested 18 persons and registered a case under various sections of SC/ST Act. The police are yet to trace the girl.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.