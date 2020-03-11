Kidnap of couple: case registered

The Salem district police arrested 18 persons for attempting to kidnap a couple on Monday. The police said P.Selvan and J.Elamathi, working in a private firm near Bhavani, were in a relationship. Selvan was a member of Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam.

On Monday, the couple got married at Periyar Padipakam here. Elamathi was from an upper caste family and her family opposed the marriage.

On Monday night, a gang attacked Eswaran, a functionary of DVK who solemnised the marriage, and kidnapped him. The gang also traced the couple and kidnapped them in separate cars.

The police said Eswaran and Selvan escaped from the gang and filed a complaint with the Kolathur police. The police arrested 18 persons and registered a case under various sections of SC/ST Act. The police are yet to trace the girl.