‘Kidathon 2023’ in Coimbatore puts spotlight on juvenile diabetes

November 26, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a bid to tackle the rise of Type 1 Diabetes cases in children under 14 years in India, the Rotary E-Club of Metro Dynamix and Idhayangal Charitable Trust organised ‘Kidathon 2023,’ a walkathon aimed at sensitising society to the critical issue, in Coimbatore on Sunday.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati flagged off the walkathon that saw the participation of over 700 children aged less than 15.

According to a 2022 national study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,000 new cases of Type 1 Diabetes are reported annually in children under 14 years in India. If untreated, Type 1 Diabetes can lead to severe complications, affecting the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. However, with timely and proper treatment, children diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes can lead a normal, healthy, and fulfilling lives, a press release from the organisers said.

The club, jointly with the trust, has also rolled out a juvenile diabetes aid, contributing close to ₹1 crore via Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and fundraising.

