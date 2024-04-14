Khamma Naidu Mahajan Sangamam extends support to AIADMK in Coimbatore

April 14, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the Khamma Naidu Mahajan Sangamam in Coimbatore rallied together on Sunday to endorse Singai Ramachandran, the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

The community urged its members to participate actively in the electoral process.

G. Jayakumar, the State president of the community, said, “People and the candidates are of the impression that the Telugu community will vote for K. Annamalai (BJP candidate) in Coimbatore constituency but that is not true. We are here to express solidarity with Singai [Ramachandran].”

The event also saw members, including district president K. Jayakannan, expressing their concerns over the BJP government’s policies.