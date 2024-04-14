GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Khamma Naidu Mahajan Sangamam extends support to AIADMK in Coimbatore

April 14, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Khamma Naidu Mahajan Sangamam in Coimbatore rallied together on Sunday to endorse Singai Ramachandran, the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

The community urged its members to participate actively in the electoral process.

G. Jayakumar, the State president of the community, said, “People and the candidates are of the impression that the Telugu community will vote for K. Annamalai (BJP candidate) in Coimbatore constituency but that is not true. We are here to express solidarity with Singai [Ramachandran].”

The event also saw members, including district president K. Jayakannan, expressing their concerns over the BJP government’s policies.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.