Khadi sales target set at ₹ 2.58 crore in Coimbatore

The Khadi and Village Industries Board is looking at ₹ 2.58 crore sales revenue in Coimbatore district during 2021-2022.

According to a press release, the sales last year was for ₹ 2.25 crore. Coimbatore district has four Khadi Kraft outlets - on Avinashi Road, RS Puram, Periyanaikenpalayam, and Pollachi. District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated the special sales for Deepavali and Gandhi Jayanthi on Saturday. The outlets will offer discounts during the special sales.

Assistant Director of Khadi and Village Industries, Coimbatore district, P.N. Giri Ayyappan said special sales counters will be opened at all union offices shortly to promote Deepavali sales. Government staff and teachers can purchase the goods and pay in instalments. “We will start putting up counters from next week for five to 10 days in a place,” he said.

The special sales with discount offers at the Khadi outlets will continue till the end of this financial year, he added.