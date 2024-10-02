Khadi sales inaugurated in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated a Khadi sale at the Khadi Kraft store near the old Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore on Wednesday, in celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. The event included unveiling a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and paying homage to his statue, along with an exhibition showcasing the life of the Father of the Nation.

Mr. Pati announced a Khadi sales target of ₹4.33 crore for Coimbatore district for 2024-25 and spoke about the ongoing support from the State government and the Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board (TNKVIB) through subsidies. A special discount of 30% on Khadi, silk, and polyester products, along with 20% off woolen items, is introduced this year. The main Khadi store and other outlets also showcase new products, including soaps and traditional rice varieties.

The Collector urged officials and the public to purchase Khadi items to support rural artisans.

The Collector also attended a gram sabha meeting in Vadathur Panchayat, where he honoured conservancy workers and led an oath promoting awareness of World No Tobacco Day and HIV/AIDS. He emphasised the importance of education, urging families to support their children’s studies despite economic constraints. He highlighted initiatives like Naan Mudhalvan and Uyarvuku Padi for higher education guidance and announced mega education loan camps for economically backward students.

Mr. Pati also advocated for solid waste management and encouraged women to join self-help groups to enhance their economic status.

In Tiruppur, District Collector T. Christuraj inaugurated the Khadi sales at the Kumar Nagar Khadi Kraft store, setting a sales target of ₹3.60 crore for 2024-25. He noted last year’s target of ₹2.85 crore, with ₹1.65 crore achieved so far. To encourage Khadi purchases during the festive season, Mr. Christuraj introduced a 10-installment payment scheme for government employees and urged the public to support the handloom industry, reinforcing the government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities through the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme.

