KGiSL Educational Institutions honour women

KGiSL Educational Institutions honoured women who have been responsible for driving remarkable achievements in their fields with the Smt. Divyalakshmi Awards.

This year, to mark Women’s Day, the awards were presented to Padmashri winner R. Pappammal, Major Divya Ajith Kumar, Corps of Army Air Defense (AAD), N. Valarmathi, project director of RISAT-1 by ISRO, Pragya Prasun, founder at Atijeevan Foundation and acid attack survivor, Thara Srinivasan, co-founder and vice chairman of Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), Karpagam Mayavan, a visually-impaired advocate at Madras High Court, and Kalki Subramaniam, transgender rights activist, and entrepreneur.

Launched in 2020 in remembrance of Divyalakshmi Ashok, the late founder-director of KGiSL, the award endeavours to recognise and commend distinguished women achievers for their contributions to society.

Further, KGiSL Educational Institutions and Eshikhya, an incubated start-up from KGiSL Institute of Technology, conducted an inter-collegiate hackathon that addressed a few pressing issues faced by women. The 18-hour event took place on March 1 and 2.