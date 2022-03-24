KGF calls for direct flight to Dubai from Coimbatore

The Kongu Global Forum has urged Fly Dubai to have direct flight connectivity between Coimbatore and Dubai.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the forum, met Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of Fly Dubai, and Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice-President, at Dubai Aviation Corporation, UAE, recently.

Vanitha Mohan, vice-chairman of the forum, said in a press release that Fly Dubai serves more than 90 destinations with operations out of Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport and most importantly it code shares with Emirates. “The management of Fly Dubai showed keen interest to operate direct flight service to Coimbatore. They assured us that the necessary seats to India for their operation will be taken up during the next Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) meeting and our request will be considered favourably,” she said.

India and UAE signed a CEPA in February and India’s Consul General to Dubai Aman Puri has said he believes there is potential for trade between both countries to hit $100 billion by 2027. Coimbatore International Airport, which is the fifth biggest in south India, is used by passengers from seven western districts of Tamil Nadu and two districts in Kerala. It handled three million passengers annually and around 11,000 tonnes of cargo.

Due to lack of International connectivity, most of the passengers fly out of other airports in south India and cargo is transferred by road to the nearest airports. About ₹60,000 crore of goods and services are exported from this region.

Air Arabia is operating a direct flight service to Coimbatore from Sharjah and the load factor is improving in Scoot which had started recently to fly directly to Singapore. It will be a full flight once the passengers are allowed to travel beyond Singapore, she said.

The forum appealed to Fly Dubai to start direct flight operations from Coimbatore to Dubai, which gives access to the hub at Dubai and connections to many destinations across the world. Post-COVID, the trend seems to be flying directly to a destination, with no or minimum transit points. So, a direct flight service between Dubai and Coimbatore will see good patronage, she said.