KG Specialty Center opened at Ganapathy in Coimbatore

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Sunday inaugurated KG Specialty Center at Ganapathy.
A release from KG Hospital said the new facility with 25 medical departments will function round the clock.
“More than five lakh people live in Ganapathy, Saravanampatti, Thudiyalur, Keeranatham and surrounding areas. They have to come to the city for emergency medical help for which about an hour has to be spent. KG Specialty Center was opened at Ganapathy keeping this in mind”, said KG Hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam.
Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and former Singanallur MLA N. Karthik were present.
