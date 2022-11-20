KG Specialty Center opened at Ganapathy in Coimbatore

November 20, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Sunday inaugurated KG Specialty Center at Ganapathy.

A release from KG Hospital said the new facility with 25 medical departments will function round the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than five lakh people live in Ganapathy, Saravanampatti, Thudiyalur, Keeranatham and surrounding areas. They have to come to the city for emergency medical help for which about an hour has to be spent. KG Specialty Center was opened at Ganapathy keeping this in mind”, said KG Hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and former Singanallur MLA N. Karthik were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US