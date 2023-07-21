July 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

KG Speciality Centre at Srivari Ramakrishna Garden on Sathyamangalam Road, Ganapathy, has been recognised by the Australian Embassy for conducting visa medical screening.

A release from the hospital said that it is the only centre in Coimbatore and the second one in Tamil Nadu to have been approved for Australian visa medical screening.

The arrangement will help hundreds of students and job-seeking candidates who otherwise had to travel to Chennai, Kochi or Bengaluru for the medical screening, the release said.

Visa applicants are requested to make prior appointments for the screening via email: visamedical@kghospital.com or phone: 0422-2212121.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT