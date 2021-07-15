KG Information Systems appoints three banking leaders

Coimbatore

15 July 2021 18:10 IST

KG Information Systems has appointed three banking leaders to support its growth and strategic vision. These senior finance professionals will help drive this critical phase of KGiSL’s growth strategy of reaching ₹ 1,000 crore annual turnover in the next three years.

Shrinath Bolloju joins KGiSL as Chief Strategy Officer, Ramesh Nagesh as Chief Operating Officer, and Noor Hayati Ahmad as Senior Vice President & Country Head, KGiSL Singapore, a press release said.

