KG Hospital opens heart failure clinic

KG Hospital on Monday opened an exclusive heart failure clinic to provide advanced cardiac services. Noted heart transplantation specialist K.R.Balakrishnan inaugurated the facility in the presence of KG Hospital chairman G. Bakthavathsalam.

Dr. Bakthavathsalam said that a dedicated team of five cardiologists, special nurses and the necessary infrastructure to treat patients with heart failure were available at the clinic.

He said that the incidence of heart failure in youngsters was on the rise. “If they do not consult a cardiologist immediately when they encounter symptoms like shortness of breath or rapid heartbeat, it will have serious impacts. Smoking, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes can pave the way for heart diseases,” he said.

