KG Hospital donates first aid kits to police patrol vehicles

December 08, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

KG Hospital on Thursday handed over first aid kits to all patrol vehicles of the Coimbatore City Police.

A release from the hospital said that a total of 31 kits were handed over to the police. The hospital’s chairman G. Bakthavathsalam handed over the first aid kits to Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan. Each kit contains all essential materials required to provide first aid to people who suffer minor injuries, cuts, etc. The kits were distributed to all the patrol vehicles operating under the limits of the 15 police stations in the city. Police personnel have already undergone training to provide first aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). According to the hospital management, it was also offering medical check-ups to police personnel attached to the city police.

Police invite entries for short film competition

Police have invited entries from the public for a short film competition on topics such as road safety, child abuse, child labour, cyber crimes, communal harmony and anti-drug awareness. The entries, not exceeding five to seven minutes, can be submitted in pen drives at the office of the City Police Commissioner before January 5. Winning entries will get cash prizes and certificates.