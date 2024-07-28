KG Chavadi Government High School in Coimbatore struggles with poor amenities

The Kandhe Gounden Chavadi Government High School in Madukkarai Block, Coimbatore district, has been appealing for improved amenities since 2015, including repairs to cracked roofs, better sanitation facilities, and a playground for students.

The school, which was upgraded from a middle school to a high school in 2018, has over 450 students attending classes from 1 to 10. There are ten classrooms in the school, most of which have developed cracks, with cement crumbling from the roof.

However, teachers say that even the functional classrooms are dingy and lack ventilation, forcing classes to be held outside. “The school lacks a playground, and the stage and prayer area are too small for all the students, leading children to tie ropes to buildings for sports activities,” a teacher said. Due to the lack of space, combined classes are held for Tamil and English medium students. Students have expressed confusion and complaints about this arrangement, stating that it works for mathematics but not for other subjects.

The school currently has two toilets for girls, with another under construction. Boys use public toilets outside the school on adjacent land.

In 2015, permission was granted to hand over the land to the school so it could use the toilets and build five more classrooms. However, the land remains unused for reasons not disclosed to the school officials.

An official from the Chief Educational Office said a report requesting funds from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for school development was submitted last year. But, funds have not been disbursed. “We are following up on the allocation and will make temporary arrangements in the meantime,” he said.

