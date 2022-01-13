Ketamine among drugs seized from youth

Ketamine, an anaesthetic, was among the drugs seized by the Race Course police from a youth in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The police said that 40 nitrazepam trablets, 10 tablets of an opioid drug, 10 ml of ketamine, three needles and two syringes were seized from Sadam Hussain (29), a native of Ramanathapuram district who had been staying at MGR Street near Rathinapuri.

Race Course inspector S. Vignesh said that Hussain and another person namely Masilamani were found in suspicious circumstances on the banks of Valankulam tank on Tuesday afternoon when a police team was on patrol in the area. Masilamani fled the place seeing the police.

The police found the contraband items with Hussain who was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.