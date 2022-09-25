Kerosene-filled bottle hurled at RSS functionary’s house in Salem

Ammapet police registered a case and detained five persons for inquiry

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 25, 2022 13:02 IST

Police personnel deployed in front of the house of a RSS activist house at Ammapet in Salem where a petrol bomb was hurled on September 25, 2022 | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Unidentified persons on Sunday morning hurled a bottle filled with kerosene, at the house of V.K. Rajan, of Paramakudi Nannusamy Street near Ammapet, who is the Salem Town community organiser of the RSS.

Police said the miscreants lit the kerosene-filled bottle and hurled it around 1.45 a.m. However, it did not explode.

Mr. Rajan found bottle pieces near the door and observed the smell of kerosene. After immediately pouring water on it, he later informed BJP state executive member R.P. Gopinath, who alerted the City Police.

The police rushed to the spot immediately and gathered the bottle pieces for lab analysis. The Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy arrived at the spot and inquired about the incident.

More than 1,700 police personnel from various districts deployed in Coimbatore to ease tension

BJP cadres and RSS members gathered at the spot, and police pacified them. Ammapet police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits. Police are also verifying CCTV footage in the area. Following the incident, police personnel were deployed on the spot.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Gopinath said he had come across media reports of the city police conducting searches at lodges and hotels for anti-social elements for the past two days. Claiming that not many were aware of Mr. Rajan’s association with the RSS, he alleged anti-socials had gathered information about him and targetted his house.

He urged the City Police to take extra precautions and monitor to avoid such incidents.

Meanwhile, Ammapet police detained five persons for questioning, which triggered protests from some members of Muslim outfits.

