Kerala’s move to build check-dam across Silandhi river poses risk to water security, say experts

Published - May 19, 2024 01:05 am IST - COIMBATORE

V S Palaniappan
If the check-dam is built, inflow to the Amaravathy river will dwindle and thousands of farmers will face difficulties, says a VCK functionary. | Photo Credit: File photo

Kerala’s move to construct a check-dam across the Silandhi River — one of the tributaries of the Amaravathy River that remains a water resource for the Amaravathy dam — poses a serious risk to water security, said experts in the region.

The Amaravathy dam, with a water holding capacity of 4 tmcft, is located in Tiruppur district, 25 km from Udumalpet. Constructed in 1958, it serves as a source of irrigation for 55,000 acre of farmland in Tiruppur and Karur districts.

Major tributaries of the Amaravathy River are Pambaru, Thenaru, Chinnaru and Silandhi. A decade ago, Kerala constructed a check-dam at Pambaru in Pattiseri in the Kandalur panchayat, and MDMK general secretary Vaiko had visited the Amaravathy dam and staged a demonstration. Now, in another set back to the dam, in Vattavada village panchayat under Devikulam taluk in Idukki district, Kerala has started constructing a check-dam across the Silandhi in Peruguda.

If this is completed, inflow to the Amaravathy River will dwindle and thousands of farmers will face difficulties, Velu Sivakumar, VCK’s Farmers’ Wing State Deputy Secretary, said, flaying Kerala’s stand that the check-dam was being built to address drinking water needs of the local population. If Kerala’s plans become successful, not even a drop of water will reach the Amaravathy dam, he added.

He further said that a demonstration would be held on May 27 at the Amaravathy basin Executive Engineer’s office in Dharapuram against Kerala’s move.

When contacted, Public Works Department officials confirmed that the works to build the check-dam had begun, and that they were looking into whether this was being done in accordance with the final ruling of Cauvery Water Management Board.

