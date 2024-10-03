Kerala police to seek custody of accused in ATM robbery case

The Kerala police would soon seek custody of five accused in the ATM robbery at three places in Thrissur and had obtained case details from Veppadai police here on Thursday.

On September 27, a seven-member gang broke into the ATM kiosks in Thrissur using gas cutters and escaped with the looted money totalling ₹67 lakh in a car. They concealed the car in a container lorry and were caught while trying to escape on Sankari – Erode Road.

At Pachampalayam, the gang attacked police personnel, who in retaliation, opened fire, in which a gang member H. Juman alias Jumanddin, 37, who was driving the lorry, was killed. Another accused K. Azru alias Mohammed Azar Ali, 30, sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and is undergoing treatment. Five other accused were arrested and lodged at Salem Central Prison.

Cases were registered against the gang for robbery by the Irinjalakuda police, Thrissur East police, and Viyyur police in Kerala. A team from Thrissur East police obtained copies of the first information report (FIR) and other case details from the Veppadai police.

Sources said Kerala police would file a petition in the court and seek custody of the accused and would be taking them to Thrissur. A police team from Andhra Pradesh is also camping at the station to obtain details of the accused.