Kerala police seize 4.6 kg gold jewellery in Tiruppur fraudulently pledged by branch manager of nationalised bank in Kozhikode

A team of Kerala police on Friday confiscated from two branches of a private bank in Tiruppur 4.6 kg gold ornaments, as part of investigation into an alleged fraud committed by a former branch manager of a nationalised bank in Kozhikode district by way of replacing original ornaments with fake ones in the locker, and pledging the valuables in a private bank through a conduit.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a year-long duration as Branch Manager of Bank of Maharashtra at Edodi near Vadakara in Kozhikode distict, before being transferred to a branch in Ernakulam, Madha Jeyakumar (34) of Musiri in Tiruchi district, had allegedly replaced 26.8 kg gold valuables worth ₹17.5 crore with imitation jewellery.

The fraud came to light during audit after a new manager had taken charge. Also, since Madha Jeyakumar did not report for duty at the new branch he was transferred to, the Kozhikode police had registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the new manager of the Edodi branch of Bank of Maharashtra.

Madha Jayakumar who had gone absconding was apprehended in Telangana. The police team from Kerala came to Tiruppur along with him on Friday to arrest his suspected conduit Karthick (29) of Chandrapuram Colony in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tiruppur city.

As he had gone absconding, the Kerala police proceeded to the two branches of the private bank and carried out the seizure of 4.6 kg gold jewellery. The police suspect more people to be involved in the fraud, and are making further investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.