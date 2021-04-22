Kerala police seize ₹ 1.8 cr. in counterfeit notes

A Kerala Police special team from Kochi seized ₹ 1.8 crore in counterfeit notes from a person from Coimbatore on Wednesday.

A police officer said the notes were seized from the house a police team from Udayamperoor police station, Kochi city, seized counterfeit currencies valued ₹1.8 crore from the house of a 32-year-old man from Al Ameen Colony at Ukkadam.

The special team was in Coimbatore to probe a counterfeit currency case registered in Kerala. The team apprehended a 24-year-old man from Vallal Nagar at Karumbukadai on Tuesday.

His inputs led to the seizure of the notes and the arrest of the other man on Wednesday.

Based on his inputs, the police apprehended the man Wednesday and seized the fake currencies from him. The two suspects were taken to Kerala for further investigation.