Kerala natives use GPS tracker to monitor victim’s vehicle for housebreak; arrested

The police have arrested two persons hailing from Kerala, who discreetly placed a GPS tracking device on the vehicle of a Coimbatore resident to track his movement for a housebreak. Zaheer Hussain, 49, and M. Monish, 24, from Palakkad district in Kerala, stole 50 sovereigns of jewellery in the housebreak.

The police said Kumar, 43, a resident of East Sambandam Road at R.S. Puram lodged a complaint stating that unknown persons broke open his house and took away 50 sovereigns of jewellery on October 22.

During the investigation, the police found out that Hussain and Monish had visited a grocery store and restaurant run by Mr. Kumar and his wife Sangeetha, 41, at Flower Market. The duo posed as policemen and extorted money from several shopkeepers, who sold banned tobacco products, said the police.

According to the police, Hussaim and Monish placed a GPS tracking device on the two-wheeler of Mr. Kumar before committing the theft. The accused monitored Mr. Kumar’s movement using the tracker and broke into his rented house on East Sambandam Road on October 22, when the family was away.

The duo covered their faces during the housebreak and decamped with 50 sovereigns of jewellery. They used a car bearing a fake registration number to escape after the theft. The police managed to identify the accused and arrested them a few days ago. The stolen jewellery were recovered from them.