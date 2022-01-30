Kerala native held for pledging fake jewellery

COIMBATORE

A 47-year-old man was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Coimbatore City Police on charges of cheating a nationalised bank of ₹1.32 crore by pledging fake jewellery.

The police said that P. Reji (47), a native of Ernakulam, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by P. Subramanian, zonal manager of the Indian Bank, zonal office, Coimbatore, on January 12, 2022. Reji used to reside in an apartment on Vilankurichi Road.

The police were on the lookout for four more persons namely P. Hemamalini of Gandhi Maa Nagar, T. Mathankumar of Balamurugan Nagar near Kalapatti and gold appraisers V. Dharmalingam of Chetty Street and K.A. Selvaraj of Rangappa Layout at Selvapuram.

A third gold appraiser, namely Rajendran who was also allegedly involved in the cheating died of COVID-19 in 2020 and his name was removed from the case, said the police.

The accused were booked for offences under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. A CCB team arrested Reji from Kerala on Sunday.

The cheating came to light when an unknown person visited the Cheran Maa Nagar branch of Indian Bank and informed officials that Reji was arrested in Kerala in a document forgery case, the police said.

The jewellery pledged by Reji, Hemamalini and Mathankumar at the Cheran Maa Nagar branch for availing a loan of ₹1,32,50,000 were found fake (imitation jewellery) in an inspection conducted on October 27, 2021. The trio remained at large when the bank tried to reach them.