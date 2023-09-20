HamberMenu
Kerala native held for murdering cook in Coimbatore

September 20, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Race Course police on Wednesday arrested a Kerala native on charges of murdering a 40-year-old man on Addis Street in Coimbatore, a few days ago.

The police said that Benny, who had been working as a helper in a restaurant in Coimbatore, was arrested for murdering G. Rajesh who hailed from Gandhi Nagar, Valparai.

The police said that Rajesh, who had been cooking for functions including marriages, was found dead on the platform of a shop at Grey Town junction on Addis Street in the city on Monday morning.

During investigation, the police found out that Rajesh and Benny had an altercation on Sunday evening. Benny was found missing on Monday morning. The police apprehended Benny from Thrissur district in Kerala and brought to Coimbatore. The accused told the police that he beat Rajesh to death as the latter used to assault him under the influence of alcohol.

